Lithuania is priority market for Poland’s commercial banks – finmin

“Polish banks in their strategies list Lithuania as a priority market,” Skaistė said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.

She noted that staff of the Ministry of Finance had met with representatives of Polish banks and “certain decisions” are expected in the years ahead.

According to the finance minister, Polish banks are first of all interested in opportunities of working with business clients. She also said that the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Lithuania are actively promoting Lithuania to foreign investors highlighting the attractiveness of the local market.

In December, Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania Gediminas Šimkus and member of the Board Simonas Krėpšta met with the delegation of the Polish commercial bank Pekao.

Last year, meetings with German banks took place as well.