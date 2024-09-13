Lithuania, Germany sign defence cooperation agreement

It defines the legal status of German soldiers, civil personnel and their family members in Lithuania, as well as provision of civil services like healthcare, transport and education to soldiers’ children.

The bilateral agreement encompasses not only the rules for arrival and departure of the German brigade, but also authorises German soldiers to access Lithuanian military infrastructure facilities, defines the taxation system applied to the German military forces and personnel. For instance, tax exemptions will apply to German canteens and shops. These may also be used by troops from other NATO countries participating in joint operations or training with an exception of Lithuania.