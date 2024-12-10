Lithuania calls for creating a democratic Syria after fall of Assad’s regime

Over decades of repression by the regime, hundreds of thousands of Syrian citizens have died or disappeared, and millions have been forced to flee their country, the ministry stated.

The MFA statement is as follows:

"We express our condolences to all victims of the regime and civil war, and underline the direct accountability of the dictator and his associates for the crimes committed. We call on the United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic to continue to gather evidence and investigate all alleged violations of international law and human rights, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.