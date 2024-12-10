Lithuania calls for creating a democratic Syria after fall of Assad’s regime

Over decades of repression by the regime, hundreds of thousands of Syrian citizens have died or disappeared, and millions have been forced to flee their country, the ministry stated.
The MFA statement is as follows:
"We express our condolences to all victims of the regime and civil war, and underline the direct accountability of the dictator and his associates for the crimes committed. We call on the United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic to continue to gather evidence and investigate all alleged violations of international law and human rights, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.
At the same time, we draw attention to Russia’s and Iran’s support for the Assad regime, including the deployment of their militaries to fight on the side of the dictator. Russia and Iran must also to be held accountable for the actions that have helped the regime stay in power and caused increased suffering to the Syrian people. It is the duty of the international community to deter dictatorships from engaging in such actions in third countries.
Rebel groups controlling Syria need to ensure, as soon as possible, an inclusive political process in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 and the will of all Syrians. Lithuania calls for compliance with international norms of human rights and humanitarian law, ensuring the safety of civilians and respecting Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities."