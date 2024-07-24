Lithuania back in 9th place in global passport index

Lithuania was also ranked ninth in 2019 and 2022.

Holders of the Singapore passport can travel and reach 195 countries without a visa. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Italy have claimed the second place, with their citizens able to travel freely to 192 countries.

The third place belongs to Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden, whose nationals have visa-free access to 191 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.