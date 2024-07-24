Lithuania back in 9th place in global passport index

Lithuania was also ranked ninth in 2019 and 2022.
Holders of the Singapore passport can travel and reach 195 countries without a visa. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Italy have claimed the second place, with their citizens able to travel freely to 192 countries.
The third place belongs to Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden, whose nationals have visa-free access to 191 destinations.
The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.
With historical data spanning 19 years, the Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. Updated monthly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.