Lithuania aims to become framework nation of NATO headquarters – defmin

The Letter of Intent was signed during celebration of the 25th anniversary of the HQ Multinational Corps Northeast. HQ MNC NE was established in 1999 when Poland became a member of NATO to integrate its Armed Forces in NATO structure. It was formed by three framework nations: Poland, Germany and Denmark. Lithuania began contributing to HQ MNC NE activities with staff officers when it joined NATO in 2004. The current HQ MNC NE is a high-readiness NATO headquarters in charge of Allied operational command and control in the northeastern flank of NATO. Lithuania is now developing a national division and has decided to pursue the status of the fifth HQ MNC NE framework nation.

„Our shared view on the regional, European and NATO security is clear: Russia is the main and long-term threat. We cooperate with the Allies, particularly through the HQ Multinational Corps Northeast to ensure a comprehensive protection of the Alliance territory from the first minute of a potential aggression. We are forming strong military capabilities to ensure an effective deterrence and defence of the eastern flank. We wish that the division formed in the Lithuanian Armed Forces would become a part of the corps headquarters. It is an important step in strengthening the defence of our region,“ said Minister Kasčiūnas.