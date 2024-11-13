Liova Kaplan. An old song but a new singer

And we know the results it achieved – 96% or over 200,000 of Lithuanian Jewry have been brutally murdered in over 237 known mass murder sites all over Lithuania, with many other unknown places yet to be found. In one of those mass murder sites next to the town of Moletai, among the thousands of murdered Jews is my mother’s whole family – over 100 of them. One particularly brutal and horrible event happened in the first few days of German occupation in the town of Kaunas, the capital of prewar Lithuania. This event is called the Lietukis Garage Massacre. Here, the "wooden sticks," metal bars, and water hoses went into action. Lithuanian Nazi collaborators executed in front of a cheering crowd of Lithuanian men, women, and even children over 68 Jews by first torturing and then clubbing them to death with these "wooden sticks."