Liberal Movement, Social Democrats share similar views on human rights – Čmilytė-Nielsen

According to her, members of the Liberal Movement will now hold discussions within the party on their future work in parliament.

The politician reiterated, however, that there are similarities on the human rights agenda, which the Liberal Movement intends to keep at the centre of attention.

"We talked about principles, about how we envision the development of the state in the next four years, about essential points for Liberals and Social Democrats in key areas – economics, taxes, foreign policy, defence, education, healthcare, human rights. (...) There are topics where opinions differ substantially – this is no secret. Liberal and Social Democrat views fundamentally differ on, for example, redistribution [of income]," Čmilytė-Nielsen told journalists.

"Yet our goal and our position is clear – to represent Liberal agenda in the upcoming Seimas," Čmilytė-Nielsen concluded.

As reported, the LSDP held coalition talks with Democrats For Lithuania, the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), the Nemunas Dawn party and the Liberal Movement.

Lithuania held parliamentary elections in October, with the LSDP winning 52 seats in the Seimas out of 141, the Nemunas Dawn – 20, Democrats For Lithuania – 14, the Liberal Movement – 12, the LVŽS – 8.

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) suffered defeat and will have 28 seats in parliament, down from 50 in 2020, and will be in the opposition.