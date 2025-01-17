Liberal Movement’s leader is sceptical about Govt’s intentions to monitor food prices

The Government instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to form the Food Council by the end of January that would monitor food prices. In parliament, politicians from the ruling coalition have also registered a bill on reduced rate value added tax (VAT) for staple foods.

"I realise that the Social Democrats, who had included a promise to tackle prices in their programme and spoke about this a lot during the election campaign, must demonstrate some actions in this direction. […] Creation of the council is an attempt to show that they are doing something to rein in prices," the former parliament speaker said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.