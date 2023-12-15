Leopard 2 tanks repaired in Lithuania will be transferred to Ukraine

 
On Friday, German-made Leopard 2 tanks, which were brought from Ukraine for repairs in Lithuania, were showcased at Gaižiūnai training area, near Jonava, central Lithuania. The Ministry of National Defence announced that the tanks would soon return to Ukraine, which is fighting against Russian invaders.

“Lithuania consistently supports Ukraine’s fight for its independence and not only sends military aid, but also helps repair Leopard tanks that are much needed on the battlefield. Today we can look at the repaired mighty tank that was resurrected for second life, which will soon be returned to Ukraine,” said Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas.

According to the ministry, tanks are repaired by Lithuania Defence Services (LDS). This is a joint venture established in Lithuania in 2022 by German companies Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, two major European arms manufacturers supplying weaponry to NATO countries. LDS carries out maintenance and repairs NATO armoured vehicles deployed in the Baltic Sea region.

As of October, LDS workshops in Jonava have been repairing Leopard 2 tanks that were transferred to Ukraine and were damaged on the battlefield.

