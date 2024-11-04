Leader of Nemunas Dawn met with prime ministerial candidate

"Today, at the meeting with Paluckas, we had discussions, talks and will see what happens next," Žemaitaitis told ELTA.
According to him, four parties were invited for meetings: Democrats For Lithuania, the Farmers and Greens, the Liberal Movement and the Nemunas Dawn.
Žemaitaitis said that a working group consisting of several representatives would be established to continue consultations on a coalition.
"A decision on a coalition will probably be made on Thursday, [or] Friday, as a plenary sitting of the Seimas will be held already on Monday. Negotiating groups of parties will probably sit down and look at what can be done and how. If there is common ground, then we will likely move to a different format," said Žemaitaitis.
Last week, the LSDP announced that its leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė would not become Lithuania’s prime minister despite such promises earlier. She will continue working in the European Parliament after re-election in June. Instead, the LSDP nominated its Deputy Chairman Gintautas Paluckas as the prime ministerial candidate.
In the new Seimas, the Parliament of Lithuania, the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) will have 52 seats out of 141, the Nemunas Dawn – 20, Democrats For Lithuania – 14, the Liberal Movement – 12 and the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) – 8.