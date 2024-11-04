Leader of Nemunas Dawn met with prime ministerial candidate

"Today, at the meeting with Paluckas, we had discussions, talks and will see what happens next," Žemaitaitis told ELTA.

According to him, four parties were invited for meetings: Democrats For Lithuania, the Farmers and Greens, the Liberal Movement and the Nemunas Dawn.

"A decision on a coalition will probably be made on Thursday, [or] Friday, as a plenary sitting of the Seimas will be held already on Monday. Negotiating groups of parties will probably sit down and look at what can be done and how. If there is common ground, then we will likely move to a different format," said Žemaitaitis.