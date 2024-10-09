Leader of Nemunas Dawn expects to be part of centre-left coalition

„I think some men will be very sorrowful on 14 October after elections, once the ballots are cast, once the results are known. Then I will see what kind of a ’rainbow coalition’ the president will shape and with what kind of superglue it will be glued,“ Žemaitaitis told reporters.

The former MP stated that politicians who previously „drew red lines“ might have to work in a minority Government together with the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).

Žemaitaitis believes that after elections other parties will have to negotiate with the Nemunas Dawn regarding the coalition.