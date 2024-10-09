Leader of Nemunas Dawn expects to be part of centre-left coalition

„I think some men will be very sorrowful on 14 October after elections, once the ballots are cast, once the results are known. Then I will see what kind of a ’rainbow coalition’ the president will shape and with what kind of superglue it will be glued,“ Žemaitaitis told reporters.
The former MP stated that politicians who previously „drew red lines“ might have to work in a minority Government together with the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).
Žemaitaitis believes that after elections other parties will have to negotiate with the Nemunas Dawn regarding the coalition.
He has no doubt that his party will surpass the 5% vote threshold and will have a political group in parliament, which may join a centre-left coalition.
„I have said that centre-left political forces – Social Democrats, Lithuanian Farmers and Greens, and Saulius Skvernelis’ party [Democrats For Lithuania] – could fit in the coalition very well,“ he said.
In addition, he thinks that the TS-LKD is highly critical of the Nemunas Dawn in an attempt to rally its voters.
As reported, Žemaitaitis resigned from parliament earlier this year after the Constitutional Court ruled that by making antisemitic statements online he grossly breached the Constitution and violated his oath. The resignation allowed him to avoid impeachment and run for the Seimas again in October. Afterwards, some parties publicly rejected the possibility of a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn.
President Gitanas Nausėda recently told public broadcaster LRT that Žemaitaitis’ antisemitic statements and the likelihood that his party will be represented in parliament have fuelled concern abroad, namely in Germany, Lithuania’s key ally.
However, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nausėda said he had no doubt that the TS-LKD has demonised the Nemunas Dawn.
Lithuania will hold elections to the Seimas on 13 October. Early voting takes place on 8-10 October.