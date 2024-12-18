Latvian prosecutor’s office opens criminal probe against officials responsible for Rail Baltica

In accordance with the decision of the Prosecutor General, the criminal proceedings have been transferred to the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau for investigation.

Criminal proceedings have not been initiated against specific officials.

The criminal proceedings have been initiated for a criminal offence under the Criminal Law on criminal offences in the service of public bodies.

According to LETA, the prosecutor’s office has initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds that state officials responsible for the implementation of the Rail Baltica project may have caused losses to the state budget in a large amount in connection with the construction of Rail Baltica infrastructure facilities.

In the interest of the investigation, no further details of the criminal proceedings will be provided at this time.

As reported, the Saeima on June 13 decided to set up a parliament inquiry committee, proposed by a group of 34 opposition and unaffiliated lawmakers to examine the mistakes made during the implementation of the Rail Baltica railway project.

The General Prosecutor’s Office also started the investigation in June.