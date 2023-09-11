Latvian president: establishment of Register of Damage is sign of our solidarity and support to Ukraine
Elta EN
On 11 September, President Edgars Rinkēvičs met with the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reyenders to discuss Russia’s responsibility for the crimes committed against Ukraine, as well as the priorities of the Latvian presidency of the Council of Europe. The meeting took place in the margins of the Informal Conference of Ministers of Justice of the Council of Europe in Riga, said the presidency.
