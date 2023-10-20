Latvian president: effective mechanism must be found to ensure long-term financial support for Latvian regional and local media
Elta EN
PHOTO:
On 19 October, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs met with Minister of Culture Agnese Logina at Riga Castle to discuss the priorities of the Minister of Culture, in particular the current situation with the development of the Latvian Media Policy Guidelines for 2023-2027 and support for Latvian regional and local media, said the president’s press service.