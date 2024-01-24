Latvian president calls on army to inform public about measures to boost defence of eastern border

The meeting discussed current developments in the NBS and the military defence of Latvia’s eastern border.

The president was informed about the introduction of the State Defence Service and the first random selection of conscripts, which took place today. President Rinkēvičs expressed the view that it is important to continue explaining the selection process to young people and the public as widely as possible.

“We must remember that this is a first-time event, which is why efforts must be undertaken to share information and participate in discussions with the public and particularly with the young people, who have been chosen via the selection process. I call on you to maintain the excellent reputation of the State Defence Service both among the recruits and the National Armed Forces,” urged the president of Latvia.

The NBS Commander also provided a brief regarding military defence measures required for securing Latvia’s eastern border.