Latvian police arrest 32 people, seize 300mn cigarettes in connection with illegal tobacco production

An illegal cigarette factory was discovered and a total of almost 300 million cigarettes were seized, as well as about 47 tons of shredded tobacco leaves.

In an interview with the Latvian public television on Monday, Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis (New Unity) called the operation one of the most ambitious in Europe in recent years.

The minister revealed that the detainees in this operation are mostly Ukrainian nationals, but there are also Latvian citizens.

"I would like to thank our services again. This was not a one-day job," Kozlovskis added.

The operation will be further reported at a press conference on Monday.