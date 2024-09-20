Latvian business delegation explores new avenues for expanding cooperation with Meta and Google

Executives from US technology companies highlighted the challenges posed by EU regulations, which have hindered their broader entry into Europe. In this context, Latvia’s plan to establish an AI Centre of Excellence could be a key factor in attracting international partners. The centre’s objectives will be to promote talent development, create local AI solutions to enhance companies’ international competitiveness and establish global collaboration networks with industry leaders.

Google is already implementing a comprehensive support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises, „Grow with Google,“ in cooperation with the Ministry of Economics and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), and also supports the Riga Tech Girls initiative. Discussions with Google’s leadership also explored the possibility of establishing a testing base in Latvia for the autonomous vehicle project Waymo, where suitable infrastructure can be offered for its development. The next step identified is expanding collaboration in the AI sector to integrate the latest technologies into society and the economy. Currently, only 4.5% of companies in Latvia use AI solutions, but the goal is to increase productivity by expanding technology adoption.