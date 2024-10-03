Latvia’s Rinkēvičs hosts historic visit by president of Rwanda

„Thirty years ago, the world witnessed one of its darkest moments. The 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi served as a reminder of how hatred can poison people’s minds. The atrocities of the events of 1994 in Rwanda cannot be described and must not be forgotten. In light of the victims, the survivors, their families and the future. Three decades later, we continue to remember the victims and to honour the survivors of the genocide. Rwanda has demonstrated to the world how to overcome an unimaginable tragedy by making a determined effort to heal society and forge unity. To achieve this, the entire society had to engage in deep reflection and ensure that the perpetrators of violence were held accountable and brought to justice. Unfortunately, Latvia’s history is also marked by tragedies – wars, occupations, violent repressions that have divided families and broken fates. We deeply understand the importance of preserving historical memory,“ said President Rinkēvičs.