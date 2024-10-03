Latvia’s Rinkēvičs hosts historic visit by president of Rwanda

During the meeting with the president of Rwanda, Rinkēvičs discussed the bilateral dialogue between the two countries, current security challenges in Africa and Europe, as well as cooperation in international organisations.
The president of Latvia noted that the visit of the president of Rwanda was of historic significance, given that President Kagame is the first African leader to pay an official visit to Latvia. Rinkēvičs expressed Latvia’s interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic and trade sectors.
„There is potential for collaboration in the field of information and communication technologies, which is also demonstrated by the growing interest of Latvian companies in the African market,“ said Rinkēvičs.
During the meeting, the two presidents discussed security challenges in Europe and Africa. The President thanked Rwanda for its support to Ukraine as well as for Rwanda’s participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. At the same time, Rinkēvičs appreciated Rwanda’s contribution to UN peacekeeping missions in Africa and informed that Latvia is also becoming actively involved in UN peacebuilding efforts. The presidents also exchanged views on the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.
President Rinkēvičs drew particular attention to the need to reform the UN system and the UN Security Council. „It is evident that the UN does not reflect the realities we face in the 21st century, nor does it serve an effective conflict resolution mechanism.“ The president of Latvia explained that the number of permanent members of the Security Council must be expanded to enhance its effectiveness, inclusivity and accountability.
During the visit, the president of Latvia together with the President of Rwanda unveiled a commemorative plaque in the National Library of Latvia dedicated to the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.
„Thirty years ago, the world witnessed one of its darkest moments. The 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi served as a reminder of how hatred can poison people’s minds. The atrocities of the events of 1994 in Rwanda cannot be described and must not be forgotten. In light of the victims, the survivors, their families and the future. Three decades later, we continue to remember the victims and to honour the survivors of the genocide. Rwanda has demonstrated to the world how to overcome an unimaginable tragedy by making a determined effort to heal society and forge unity. To achieve this, the entire society had to engage in deep reflection and ensure that the perpetrators of violence were held accountable and brought to justice. Unfortunately, Latvia’s history is also marked by tragedies – wars, occupations, violent repressions that have divided families and broken fates. We deeply understand the importance of preserving historical memory,“ said President Rinkēvičs.
Diplomatic relations with the Republic of Rwanda were established on 10 April 2007. This is the first visit of the president of Rwanda to Latvia.