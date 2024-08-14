Landsbergis responds to critics over property purchase in Greece

According to him, some people were looking to buy homesteads assuming that the pandemic might continue and thus it would be good to have one. The politician said that his family started looking for a property in 2020 and a real estate agency offered one in 2021.

„Anyone who has purchased real estate, especially not in the home country, probably realises that it takes a long time to acquire real estate. We started looking for property, as did many other families of acquaintances, during the COVID-19 [pandemic],“ said Landsbergis.

„All the insinuations that have nothing to do with reality hurt the most. It is attempted to initiate a political discourse,“ Landsbergis said in an interview to the news agency ELTA on Wednesday.

„The assets were declared based on all the requirements. Money was declared, expenses were declared. Nobody concealed anything. I would like to stress that this is private property,“ he added.

Furthermore, Landsbergis said he was not talking about his home in Lithuania either for security reasons as his underage children live there.

„Naturally, politicians have certain privacy boundaries, too. One would expect them to be respected, so that people who are not directly related to politics, children and the spouse, would have the right to privacy,“ he said.