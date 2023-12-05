Kurlianskis to serve jail sentence separately from other two convicts in MG Baltic case

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė–Braziulienė
Elta EN
Raimundas Kurlenskis
PHOTO: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas

Raimundas Kurlianskis will continue to serve his prison sentence separately from Eligijus Masiulis and Vytautas Gapšys, all of them convicted of corruption offences in the MG Baltic case.

The Lithuanian Prison Service on Monday told the public broadcaster’s news website lrt.lt that Gapšys and Masiulis stay in Kaunas Prison, located at 34 Technikos Street, while Kurlianskis will be transferred to a Kaunas Prison building on Mickevičiaus Street.

On 22 November, the Court of Appeal issued a ruling in the political corruption case involving former vice president of MG Baltic company group Kurlianskis, former Liberal Movement’s leader Eligijus Masiulis, the party’s members, ex-MPs Šarūnas Gustainis and Gintaras Steponavičius, and Labour Party’s MP Vytautas Gapšys. They were accused of bribery and influence peddling.

Kurlianskis was sentenced to 6 years in prison, Masiulis to 5 and a half, Gapšys to 4 and a half, while Gustainis and Steponavičius were fined. MG Group, formerly MG Baltic, was fined EUR 1.1 million, the Liberal Movement – EUR 376,600 and the Labour Party – EUR 300,000.

The politicians faced allegations of taking bribes from MG Baltic in return for supporting or initiating decisions in parliament that favoured the company group, and influencing decisions on winners of public tenders.

Kurlianskis and Masiulis have filed a cassation appeals to the Supreme Court.

