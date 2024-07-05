Kasčiūnas does not rule seeking TS-LKD leader’s post

Last weekend, the minister was ranked first in the TS-LKD’s inside vote to set up a candidate list to election to the Seimas.
“I am certainly not saying no. I am not saying yes yet either. Let us leave that question open. We will see about that once the parliamentary election takes place,” Kasčiūnas told TV3 television on Thursday.
“We need to face the fact that we need to come together now and move forward together,” he added.
The TS-LKD completed ranking its candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the past weekend.
Kasčiūnas topped the list and was followed by Minister of Education, Science and Sport Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė and MP Mindaugas Lingė, chair of the Seimas Committee on Budget and Finance.
TS-LKD leader Gabrielius Landsbergis and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė were not included in the ranking list. Earlier, the party’s council proposed that Šimonytė would become the leading candidate, whereas Landsbergis is expected to be second on the list.
Landsbergis had earlier said he will not take part in the party’s presidential elections due in the first half of 2025. He has held the post since 2015.