Kasčiūnas does not rule seeking TS-LKD leader’s post

Last weekend, the minister was ranked first in the TS-LKD’s inside vote to set up a candidate list to election to the Seimas.

“I am certainly not saying no. I am not saying yes yet either. Let us leave that question open. We will see about that once the parliamentary election takes place,” Kasčiūnas told TV3 television on Thursday.

“We need to face the fact that we need to come together now and move forward together,” he added.

The TS-LKD completed ranking its candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the past weekend.