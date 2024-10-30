Kaliningrad-based Russian intel units organise sabotage in region – media

The Kaliningrad-based 390th intelligence unit trains spies who may have organised an operation of sabotage in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Estonia and other European countries, the investigation found.
"There has been a recent increase in attacks in Europe, including Poland and Lithuania, linked to Russia’s objectives. (…) Attacks are usually carried out by individuals recruited through social networks. Their capabilities are very limited and they attempt to forcefully target smaller but more vulnerable targets. The direct impact of each attack is relatively small, but the impact is achieved through the number of attacks and their public resonance. This is a low-cost unsuccessful attempt to create a sense of instability and insecurity in Western societies and to undermine support for Ukraine," a source told LRT Investigative Unit.
According to the sources, troops in the 390th unit are trained in land bombing and mine clearance at sea. All soldiers are required to be able to use all firearms, a speed boat and a dinghy, and each of them must be able to take over from the other in urgent cases.