Kaliningrad-based Russian intel units organise sabotage in region – media

"There has been a recent increase in attacks in Europe, including Poland and Lithuania, linked to Russia’s objectives. (…) Attacks are usually carried out by individuals recruited through social networks. Their capabilities are very limited and they attempt to forcefully target smaller but more vulnerable targets. The direct impact of each attack is relatively small, but the impact is achieved through the number of attacks and their public resonance. This is a low-cost unsuccessful attempt to create a sense of instability and insecurity in Western societies and to undermine support for Ukraine," a source told LRT Investigative Unit.