2024.07.24 16:04

Interior Min presents Joint Special Forces

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Interior Min presents Joint Special Forces
Interior Min presents Joint Special Forces
PHOTO: Julius Kalinskas | Elta

The Interior Ministry presented Joint Special Forces at an event in Vilnius district on Wednesday. These forces currently consist of officers from the Special Purpose Unit of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), police anti-terrorist unit Aras and the Public Security Service’s (VST) rapid response counterattack team Orka. The goal is to enhance Lithuania’s readiness to counter unconventional, hybrid and other threats to national security.

„Officers from three agencies operate as one team; can carry out objectives together, which is especially important when responding to hybrid threats. Separately we sometimes really cannot conduct large-scale operations, yet by uniting, operating together, we can do that, which is crucial,“ Deputy Commander of the VST Arūnas Paulauskas told the media Wednesday.

During the presentation in Valčiūnai, a terror act was imitated and special forces arrived at the scene with armoured vehicles, secured the perimeter while paramedics provided first aid and prepared victims for evacuation.

At the exercise, special forces stopped an evading vehicle carrying explosives, a canine unit found the explosives and a bomb disposal team was called in. Assault of a building with close air support was also demonstrated.

Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė noted that hybrid threats exist and the range of potential provocations is vast. Therefore, a year ago the Interior Ministry confirmed guidelines for countering hybrid threats and started holding joint exercises of various units under the Interior Ministry. Joint Special Forces were created, which enables unified command and operation. This also allows agencies to learn from each other, use equipment jointly and train for hostage rescue and detention of criminals.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions