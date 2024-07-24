Interior Min presents Joint Special Forces

„Officers from three agencies operate as one team; can carry out objectives together, which is especially important when responding to hybrid threats. Separately we sometimes really cannot conduct large-scale operations, yet by uniting, operating together, we can do that, which is crucial,“ Deputy Commander of the VST Arūnas Paulauskas told the media Wednesday.
During the presentation in Valčiūnai, a terror act was imitated and special forces arrived at the scene with armoured vehicles, secured the perimeter while paramedics provided first aid and prepared victims for evacuation.
At the exercise, special forces stopped an evading vehicle carrying explosives, a canine unit found the explosives and a bomb disposal team was called in. Assault of a building with close air support was also demonstrated.
Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė noted that hybrid threats exist and the range of potential provocations is vast. Therefore, a year ago the Interior Ministry confirmed guidelines for countering hybrid threats and started holding joint exercises of various units under the Interior Ministry. Joint Special Forces were created, which enables unified command and operation. This also allows agencies to learn from each other, use equipment jointly and train for hostage rescue and detention of criminals.