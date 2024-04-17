Intelligence ombudsman to assess collection of elections-related data this year

Intelligence Ombudsman Nortautas Statkus told the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK) of this plan on Wednesday as he presented his report on activities last year.

The Ombudsman’s Office is expected to assess the way decisions are taken to collect and verify information about candidates and their backgrounds, what data is collected and on what basis. It will also check whether such information is provided to other parties and to whom, if so.