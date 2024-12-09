Grybauskaitė, other world leaders call for solidarity with Georgians

"I’ve joined fellow leaders in calling on the international community to support the Georgian people and President Zourabichvili as they take to the streets to protest the Russia-aligned ruling party’s suspension of EU accession," Grybauskaitė wrote in a message on social platform X.
The Global Women Leaders issued an open letter to the international community in support of the Georgian people and the country’s president.
"We, the undersigned Global Women Leaders, stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and President Salome Zourabichvili during this critical juncture in Georgia’s history. Recent events in Tbilisi, where over 200,000 citizens have taken to the streets to protest the Russia-aligned ruling party’s suspension of EU accession talks, underscore the profound commitment of the Georgian people to their European future and democratic path," the letter states.
The letter was signed by 11 political women leaders, including former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark, 67th United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Foreign Minister of Mexico Patricia Espinosa, former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, former President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė, former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, former Member of the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly Monica McWilliams, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former US Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues and Executive Director, Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security Melanne Verveer.