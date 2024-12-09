Grybauskaitė, other world leaders call for solidarity with Georgians

The letter was signed by 11 political women leaders, including former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark, 67th United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Foreign Minister of Mexico Patricia Espinosa, former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, former President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė, former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, former Member of the Northern Ireland Legislative Assembly Monica McWilliams, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former US Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues and Executive Director, Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security Melanne Verveer.