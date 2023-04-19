2023 m. balandžio 19 d. 12:41

Germany answers about the brigade in Lithuania: Russia also has a secret

 
Influential German politicians have acknowledged that the war in Ukraine, which has been going for over a year now, finally made them understand Russia and the threat it poses, and now they are ready to help Ukraine expeditiously. “Now, no one can blame us for being slow,” the guests said.

However, the politicians from Germany, which is taking on a leading role in the area of European security, suggested to the hosts of DELFI TV talk show Iš esmės that Berlin is also contemplating the continuation of relations with Russia after the war and carefully considering possible concessions, one of which being the possibility that Lithuania may not receive an entire brigade as promised.

Only now realising the real situation

Wolfgang Ischinger, a prominent diplomat and former chairperson of the Munich Security Conference, when asked to describe Germany’s current policy regarding Eastern Europe, does he like it, and does Germany actually realise Russian threats, answered all the aforementioned questions with a resounding ‘yes’.

“Yes, yes, and yes. I do think that Germany, the German political elites understand the concerns, the interests of our eastern neighbours, EU partners, NATO partners. I also am firmly convinced that Germany has found

