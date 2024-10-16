Foxpay’s owner, her partner and ex-minister’s husband detained – media

Reacting to media reports, the Prosecutor General’s Office stated that the required procedural actions are being carried out in a pre-trial investigation, but more details are not provided as not to hinder the investigation.

According to 15min.lt, sources have confirmed that businessman Mindaugas Navickas, the husband of former minister of social security and labour Monika Navickienė, was also detained in the probe over suspected financial crimes.

Director of the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) Rolandas Kiškis did not comment the situation but said that a press conference is scheduled.

According to the publication, more individuals were held by law enforcement and searches were conducted at numerous properties.

The news website 15min.lt previously reported that Trinkūnaitė’s partner Vilhelmas Germanas had worked at LITLAB for some time, whereas both Germanas and Navickas also hired key staff of the company group iSun, founded by Trinkūnaitė.

A governmental commission previously prevented Foxpay’s owner Ieva Trinkūnaitė from acquiring the company LITLAB, whose main shareholder is Mindaugas Navickas, the husband of former minister of social security and labour Monika Navickienė. Trinkūnaitė is Navickienė’s distant relative. The commission concluded that Trinkūnaitė did not meet the requirements of the Law the on Protection of Objects of Importance to Ensuring National Security.

As reported earlier, the Bank of Lithuania had carried out an inspection of Foxpay, whereas the Special Investigation Service (STT) opened an investigation.

Navickas was a member of Foxpay’s Board starting 2022. He was the CEO of the company since late 2023 to early 2024. He resigned from the board amid the inspection by the Bank of Lithuania.

Then minister Navickienė said that Trinkūnaitė is her distant relative, a sister-in-law’s sister. The politician claimed that the two interacted rarely and she was not aware that Germanas had been convicted for fraud in the past.

However, 15min.lt also discovered that in 2023 Navickienė took a private jet to Dubai together with Trinkūnaitė and Germanas, She resigned as minister of social security and labour when this information became public.