Four newly elected MPs gave up their seats – electoral commission

"The VRK received notices from four elected members of the Seimas about the refusal of their mandate," Indrė Ramanavičienė, spokeswoman for the election watchdog, told ELTA in a written comment.
The new Seimas is set to hold its first sitting on Thursday, with all the newly elected 141 members taking their oath of office.
The swearing-in ceremony will not be attended by Social Democrat leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, who opted for staying in Brussels, Gabrielius Landsbergis, who has recently resigned as chair of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD). Virginijus Sinkevičius of the Democrats For Lithuania and Aurelijus Veryga of the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS), both elected to the European Parliament in June, also chose to work in Brussels.
As these four politicians were elected to the Seimas in the multi-member constituency voting on open list proportional representation, their seats in Parliament will be taken by their fellow party members who followed on the candidate list.