Four newly elected MPs gave up their seats – electoral commission

"The VRK received notices from four elected members of the Seimas about the refusal of their mandate," Indrė Ramanavičienė, spokeswoman for the election watchdog, told ELTA in a written comment.

The new Seimas is set to hold its first sitting on Thursday, with all the newly elected 141 members taking their oath of office.

The swearing-in ceremony will not be attended by Social Democrat leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, who opted for staying in Brussels, Gabrielius Landsbergis, who has recently resigned as chair of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD). Virginijus Sinkevičius of the Democrats For Lithuania and Aurelijus Veryga of the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS), both elected to the European Parliament in June, also chose to work in Brussels.