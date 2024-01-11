Foreign Minister says it is tough task for intelligence agency to screen every Belarusian who enters Lithuania

“I believe the task assigned to the VSD is not completely accurate. The obligation for the institution to check thousands of arriving people who cross the border and settle in Lithuania, in my assessment, is not adequate,” Landsbergis told reporters Thursday.

According to the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy, the expectation that the intelligence agency can adequately check every person entering the country is unrealistic.

“Therefore, we have to consider what we can do and how threats can be mitigated, and how pressure can be minimised on the institution to carry out a task that they perhaps cannot carry out fully,” said Landsbergis.

The foreign minister added that, in the assessment of the Foreign Ministry, the flow of foreigners crossing the Lithuanian border “is not necessarily compatible with our national security interests”. Adding that there are various ways how to solve the issue and this would be addressed by responsible ministries.