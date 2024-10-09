First Lithuanian FPV drones will be delivered to Armed Forces on Friday

„On Friday, the first Lithuanian drones will be arriving to our warehouses. They will be shipped to Ukraine and to the Lithuanian military,“ Kasčiūnas told reporters after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda.

According to the minister, combat drones manufactured by five Lithuanian companies will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Lithuania by the end of the year.

„Out of five companies, I think three will be ready [to deliver] this Friday. Afterwards everything will proceed very rapidly by the end of November. Everyone will have to manufacture the entire amount. Everything will be done by the end of this year – the military will be equipped and transfers made to Ukraine,“ said the minister.