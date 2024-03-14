Fifteen irregular migrants tried to cross from Belarus to Lithuania on Wednesday

A day earlier, on Tuesday, irregular migrants did not attempt to access Lithuania via Belarus.

Latvian border guards meanwhile turned away 12 irregular migrants on Wednesday and 12 on Tuesday.

Poland stopped 133 irregular migrants from entering its territory from Belarus on Tuesday and 40 on Monday.

So far in 2024, the VSAT has prevented 48 migrants from accessing Lithuania illegally via Belarus. The figure stood at 2,643 in 2023, 11,211 in 2022 and 8,106 in 2021.