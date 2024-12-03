Fewer Russian, Belarusian, Ukrainian nationals living in Lithuania – ministry

Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians account for the lowest share of new arrivals, the ministry has said.

The ministry’s data show that the number of Russian citizens fell from 15,888 to 15,105, the number of Belarusians dropped from 62,167 to 59,399 and the number of Ukrainians went down from 86,353 to 68,166.

Meanwhile, citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan continue to arrive in Lithuania actively, but the number of work-related permits issued to them is decreasing. A total od 1,750 applications were approved in January and 904 in October.