Farmers and Greens will discuss political cooperation with former presidential candidate

„First, we will discuss what Ignas thinks about participation in politics. I find this interesting. Obviously, Ignas is a clear factor in upcoming elections to the Seimas if, of course, he is going to participate. I do not think it would be a disadvantage for ’the Farmers’ if Ignas cooperated with us. This would enlarge our voter base. But the decision is in his hands, not in ours,“ Karbauskis told the news agency ELTA.

According to the politician, one of the possibilities is that Vėgėlė could lead the list of candidates of the LVŽS.

„Speaking about cooperation in elections, it is possible. We have never denied it. All possibilities are open, we can discuss everything,“ said Karbauskis.