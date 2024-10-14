Farmers & Greens wins six seats in next Seimas

With all the ballots from 1,947 polling districts counted, the current opposition party was favoured by 7.02% of the voters.

MEP Aurelijus Veryga, former MEP Bronis Ropė, lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė and current MPs Valius Ąžuolas, Dainius Gaižauskas and Aušrinė Norkienė were elected to the next Seimas, according to preliminary data from the Central Electoral Commission (VRK).

Vėgėlė, who ranked 141st or last on the LVŽS candidate list, made an impressive leap to the second place as ranked by voters.

The LVŽS group has 17 MPs in the current Seimas.