Farmers & Greens will hold leadership election in March

Long-standing LVŽS leader Ramūnas Karbauskis told ELTA that the date was set by the LVŽS council in December.

"On 1 March, a convention will take place and there will be the chairperson’s election. It is held prior to early elections of municipal mayors, so we would once again rally the people, would help our people," Karbauskis told ELTA.

According to him, LVŽS representatives will have to decide before spring if they are going to stand as candidates in the leadership election. Karbauskis claims that he has not yet adopted a decision whether to participate in the race, whereas discussions among members of the party are not yet taking place on the matter.