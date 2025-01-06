Ex-president Grybauskaitė joins Atlantic Council’s international advisory board

Grybauskaitė, who was president of Lithuania from 2009 to 2019, was invited to the IAB by Frederick Kempe, head of the American foreign policy think tank.

The International Advisory Board (IAB) is a uniquely influential group of global business and policy leaders who provide perspectives to the Atlantic Council’s president and board.

The Atlantic Council is a non-partisan organisation that promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic Community’s central role in meeting global challenges. The Council—through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies in the fields of security and defence, economy, energy, technologies, etc.