Ex-MP Žemaitaitis’ party overtakes TS-LKD in opinion poll

The ruling Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) led by Gabrielius Landsbergis fell to the third place. If the general election were held the nearest Sunday, the Conservative party would secure 10.1% of the votes, unchanged from June.

Among those polled, 10.2% said they would vote for the Nemunas Dawn party if elections were held in the nearest future (up by 1.5% from June). Žemaitaitis’ party does best among voters living in district centres and rural areas, who are lower earners and have lower education levels.

The poll by Spinter Tyrimai for the news website delfi.lt shows that the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) keeps the lead in the party rankings in the country, with 12.9% support from voters in July (a 0.9% drop from June).

The survey shows that the TS-LKD are most often preferred to other parties by voters in big cities, who earn higher wages and have a degree.

The opposition Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) led by Ramūnas Karbauskis garnered 8% of support in July (up from 5.7% in June).

The opposition Democrats For Lithuania, led by former prime minister Saulius Skvernelis, follows, after improving its ratings to 7.1% (up from 5.8% in June).

The ruling Liberal Movement with its leader Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen dropped to the sixth place, with 6.4% of support (up from 5.9% in June).