European elections campaign officially starts

Politicians are now able to register as political campaigners or nominate lists of candidates from Saturday onwards.

The Electoral Code says that parties and political committees planning to field lists of candidates in the European Parliament elections and registered in accordance with the procedure laid down by law may register no later than 180 days before the elections.

Political advertising is required to be marked in accordance with the legislation by indicating the source of funding and visibly separated from other disseminated information. The rates for its dissemination must comply with the ones set out by the VRK.

Registration of political campaigners will be open until 18 March next year. On the same day, 83 days before the elections, the VRK will start accepting candidate application documents.