Electoral Commission votes to revoke Žemaitaitis’ MP mandate

 
The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) on Thursday voted unanimously to revoke the mandate of MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, who handed in his resignation on Monday.

The politician decided to quit as MP following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that he had violated his oath of office by antisemitic statements and grossly violated the Constitution.

Thursday is Žemaitaitis’ last day in office.

The MP was elected in Kelmė-Šilalė single-member constituency in the 2020 parliamentary election. A snap election will not be held to fill in the vacancy as the next parliamentary election is due in October – less than a year away.

MP Žemaitaitis had admitted he rushed to resign as he would not be able to stand for elective office for ten years if he were impeached from office.

