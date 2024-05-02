Electoral Commission votes to revoke Žemaitaitis’ MP mandate

The politician decided to quit as MP following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that he had violated his oath of office by antisemitic statements and grossly violated the Constitution.

Thursday is Žemaitaitis’ last day in office.

The MP was elected in Kelmė-Šilalė single-member constituency in the 2020 parliamentary election. A snap election will not be held to fill in the vacancy as the next parliamentary election is due in October – less than a year away.