Election watchdog suggests delaying implementation of online voting

The recommendation was made taking into account geopolitical, disinformation and data protection risks. Nonetheless, the possibility of online voting may be considered in the future, when risks can be mitigated.

Cost analysis revealed that development, introduction and maintenance of the online voting system would require around EUR 20.6 million in a period of 13 years. Development of the system would cost EUR 3.9 million, licensing EUR 9.7 million and maintenance EUR 7 million. Yet it is believed that online voting would allow saving costs in the long run.