Eight single-member constituency candidates elected in first round – preliminary data

PHOTO: Orestas Gurevičius | Elta

Eight candidates have won across single-member constituencies in the first round of the parliamentary elections, preliminary data of the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) suggest.

Voters elected Jaroslav Narkevič and Rita Tamašunienė of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS); Ingrida Šimonytė of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), independent Viktoras Fiodorovas, ex-member of the Labour Party; Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn party; Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, leader of the Liberal Movement; Vaida Aleknavičienė and Eugenijus Sabutis of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP).

The remaining 63 single-member constituencies will hold the second round of elections on 27 October.

Seventy MPs are elected in the multi-member constituency and 71 in single-member constituencies. A candidate is considered elected in a single-member constituency in the first round if he or she receives the highest number of votes which is no less than one-fifth of the total number of votes on the electoral roll in that constituency.

1,721 candidates were contending in the multi-member constituency and 699 in single-member constituencies.

