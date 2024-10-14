Eight single-member constituency candidates elected in first round – preliminary data

Voters elected Jaroslav Narkevič and Rita Tamašunienė of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS); Ingrida Šimonytė of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), independent Viktoras Fiodorovas, ex-member of the Labour Party; Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn party; Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, leader of the Liberal Movement; Vaida Aleknavičienė and Eugenijus Sabutis of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP).

Seventy MPs are elected in the multi-member constituency and 71 in single-member constituencies. A candidate is considered elected in a single-member constituency in the first round if he or she receives the highest number of votes which is no less than one-fifth of the total number of votes on the electoral roll in that constituency.