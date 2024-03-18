Education minister handed in resignation past week

The minister’s move came amid accusations following the start of a session of mid-term exams for 11th graders at schools. The education community has criticised the tasks as inadequate and the opposition has called for cancelling the checks altogether.

The prime minister said Jakštas is taking the situation seriously.

“He came to me with a resignation letter at 8 a.m.,” Šimonytė told reporters, adding she refused to accept the resignation.

“No new minister will be able to remedy this situation soon. We have agreed that the minister and his team are doing that. We will come back to the discussion about resignations when all the other issues are resolved,” she said.

Šimonytė said she discussed with the minister ways to ensure that the sessions are run smoothly in the future.