“Our priority is to strengthen the existing and create new trade links and investment opportunities in Lithuania. Last year, we successfully attracted a record number of foreign investments to Lithuania, which are expected to create 5,000 jobs and invest EUR 134.5 million in fixed assets in the next three years. We are happy that one of the largest US corporations, with revenues of more than EUR 23 billion last year, is also looking to strengthen its presence in Lithuania,” the minister says.