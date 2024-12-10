Eastern Europe Studies Centre changes name – Kojala

The new name reflects the aims of the organisation more accurately, the political scientist said.

"Eighteen years is certainly a good time to start a new phase. We have the news – there will be no Eastern Europe Studies Centre anymore as it will be replaced by the Geopolitics and Security Studies Centre," Kojala told the Vilnius Foreign and Security Policy Conference on Tuesday.

In the event, policy analyst with the centre Adamas Roževičius said the organisation will focus on Eurasian studies, research on transatlantic security and on strengthening societal resilience.