Eastern Europe Studies Centre changes name – Kojala

The new name reflects the aims of the organisation more accurately, the political scientist said.
"Eighteen years is certainly a good time to start a new phase. We have the news – there will be no Eastern Europe Studies Centre anymore as it will be replaced by the Geopolitics and Security Studies Centre," Kojala told the Vilnius Foreign and Security Policy Conference on Tuesday.
In the event, policy analyst with the centre Adamas Roževičius said the organisation will focus on Eurasian studies, research on transatlantic security and on strengthening societal resilience.
"We will continue our work to help not only Lithuania, but also other democratic societies and their leaders to accurately grasp the dynamic geopolitical situation and to make insightful decisions," he said.
The independent non-profit think tank was established in Vilnius in 2006.
The centre brings together experts in various fields, publishes analytical material, organises events and carries out international and national projects.