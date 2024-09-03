Drone competence centre opened in Vilnius

The minister said at the launch event that the drone centre is open to the public and the goal is that as many people as possible would complete at least the basic drone operator course.

„This year, we are talking about 480 drone operators. Next year, about nearly a thousand. However, seeing how actively people register, we are planning to explore ways how to boost capabilities,“ he said.

According to the minister, the drone operator course has attracted the most interest in Vilnius and Kaunas.