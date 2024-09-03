Drone competence centre opened in Vilnius

The minister said at the launch event that the drone centre is open to the public and the goal is that as many people as possible would complete at least the basic drone operator course.
„This year, we are talking about 480 drone operators. Next year, about nearly a thousand. However, seeing how actively people register, we are planning to explore ways how to boost capabilities,“ he said.
According to the minister, the drone operator course has attracted the most interest in Vilnius and Kaunas.
Furthermore, Colonel (Retired) Gintaras Bagdonas, deputy commandant of the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania, stated that all Lithuanian citizens aged over 18 years who have completed the basic civil resistance programme may register for the two-day drone operator course.
The course will take place both in Vilnius and other cities, mostly on weekends. Upon completion, a person will be issued a certificate and a licence allowing to conduct drone flights for five years in A1/A3 subcategories of the open category.