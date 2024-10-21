Discussions on coalition began prematurely – Liberal Movement’s leader

"Premature shaping of a coalition has had negative influence on the opinion about the next Seimas. All week messages were in the headlines how ’none of them can agree’. There had been painful lessons, 8 years ago, how getting up on the winner’s podium after the first round ended in the opposite outcome and this should not be ignored," Čmilytė-Nielsen wrote on social network Facebook on Monday.

According to her, the week after the first round of 2024 elections to the Seimas was very chaotic. She stresses that the next parliament will be more fragmented than the current one, which means that predictions about the composition of the next government may be unreliable at this stage.