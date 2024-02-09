Delfi Titans annual awards handed out

Since 2013, Delfi Titans have been celebrating significant achievements and figures inspiring everyone.
The laureates were presented with Titan statuettes, with each letter of the word ‘Titanai’ representing a nomination. This year, T stood for ‘tikslas’ (purpose), I for ‘iššūkis‘ (challenge), T for ‘tvirtybė’ (strength), A for ‘atsakomybė’ (responsibility), N for ‘nugalėjimas’ (conquest), A for ‘atsidavimas’ (dedication) and I for ‘iniciatyva’ (initiative).
The award for investigative journalism and achievement of its goals was presented to Delfi special correspondent Tomas Janonis.
A Delfi Titan went to traveller Aurimas Valujavičius, for the greatest life challenge in history – for the biggest journey ever undertaken by a Lithuanian.
The award for strength was presented to Arūnas Grimalis, head of Dovilai school in Klaipėda district, and his entire school which became prestigious for welcoming all pupils and being able to bring out the best in everyone.
Delfi special correspondent Dainius Sinkevičius was awarded for his responsible approach to reporting painful and even shocking stories with an aim that the guilty ones are held accountable.
The Delfi Titan for conquest went to breakdancer Dominika Banevič, who was titled world champion in 2023.
Ilma Skuodienė, head of the State Child Rights Protection and Adoption Service, was honoured for dedication to her work, a noble cause to protect children and ensure their well-being.
The Titan award for initiative went to Marius Jakulis Jason, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, for his investments in Lithuania and financial support to Ukraine.
The Delfi Titans statuettes are authored by artist Sigita Grabliauskaitė.
The award ceremony will be broadcast on Delfi TV on and on Sunday, 11 February, at 9 p.m. It will also be available on the Delfi news website.