Delfi Titans annual awards handed out

Since 2013, Delfi Titans have been celebrating significant achievements and figures inspiring everyone.

The laureates were presented with Titan statuettes, with each letter of the word ‘Titanai’ representing a nomination. This year, T stood for ‘tikslas’ (purpose), I for ‘iššūkis‘ (challenge), T for ‘tvirtybė’ (strength), A for ‘atsakomybė’ (responsibility), N for ‘nugalėjimas’ (conquest), A for ‘atsidavimas’ (dedication) and I for ‘iniciatyva’ (initiative).

The award for investigative journalism and achievement of its goals was presented to Delfi special correspondent Tomas Janonis.

A Delfi Titan went to traveller Aurimas Valujavičius, for the greatest life challenge in history – for the biggest journey ever undertaken by a Lithuanian.

The award for strength was presented to Arūnas Grimalis, head of Dovilai school in Klaipėda district, and his entire school which became prestigious for welcoming all pupils and being able to bring out the best in everyone.