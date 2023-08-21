2023 August 21 11:07

Delfi project: Šimonytė, Nausėda, Landsbergis named most influential politicians

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė
Elta EN
Lithuania’s most influential political figures 2023
The news website Delfi has started publishing the results of Lithuania’s Most Influential Figures – a project it has been carrying out for nine years in a row by interviewing both the public and experts in a variety of fields. On Monday, the news website presents the political figures that are considered the most influential ones at the moment by the public and experts.
