2023 August 21 11:07
Delfi project: Šimonytė, Nausėda, Landsbergis named most influential politicians
Elta EN
PHOTO:
The news website Delfi has started publishing the results of Lithuania’s Most Influential Figures – a project it has been carrying out for nine years in a row by interviewing both the public and experts in a variety of fields. On Monday, the news website presents the political figures that are considered the most influential ones at the moment by the public and experts.
