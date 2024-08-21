Defmin met with secretary of US Air Force

„We have asked for support for NATO’s rotational air defence model. We had exercises of the Netherlands and would like this to be a permanent rotational model. After the [NATO] Washington summit we have a greater commitment that NATO structures will pursue this matter,“ Kasčiūnas said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Moreover, according to the minister, if F-35 fighter jets were to be stationed in Šiauliai Air Base, this would send an even stronger message of deterrence.
The minister said that more information about the rotational model of air defence should become known in autumn.
In turn, US Secretary of Air Force Frank Kendall who is visiting Vilnius praised Lithuania’s dedication to enhance defence of the region and assured that there is a great possibility of the rotational air defence model continuing as it would send an appropriate message to Russia.
Commenting about the possibility of deployment of F-35 jets in Lithuania, Mr Kendall noted that many NATO member states are acquiring this type of aircraft and it indeed could be deployed in Lithuania in the future.