Defmin met with secretary of US Air Force

„We have asked for support for NATO’s rotational air defence model. We had exercises of the Netherlands and would like this to be a permanent rotational model. After the [NATO] Washington summit we have a greater commitment that NATO structures will pursue this matter,“ Kasčiūnas said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Moreover, according to the minister, if F-35 fighter jets were to be stationed in Šiauliai Air Base, this would send an even stronger message of deterrence.

The minister said that more information about the rotational model of air defence should become known in autumn.