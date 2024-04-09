Defmin hopes Rheinmetall munitions factory to open in Lithuania by 2026

“We hope, if everything is fine, if all the processes succeed, that at the end of next year it will become operational. Perhaps there are no absolute guarantees but this is the plan,” Kasčiūnas told reporters Tuesday.

According to the minister, munitions produced at the factory would be exported and some supplied to the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

On Tuesday, parliament gave a green light to legislative amendments that would enable major armament and ammunition manufacturers to start building factories before obtaining permits for them.

Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė said the same day that an agreement with Rheinmetall is expected to be signed within a fortnight.